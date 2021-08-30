xml:space="preserve">
Letter: Parking lot hit-and-runs are unacceptable | READER COMMENTARY

The Aegis
Aug 30, 2021 5:00 AM

Twice in the last several months, two of our cars were struck by another vehicle while parked in a parking lot. In each case, the person left the scene without leaving a note. Such behavior is simply pathetic. This means that our insurance company has to pay thousands of dollars — body work is very expensive — to have repairs made that were not our fault. Additionally, we have to pay a $250 deductible for each vehicle.

The request is simple: Please people, do the right thing.

DONALD G. DAVIS

Forest Hill

