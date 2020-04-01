David Glenn: A tribute to the senior class of 2020 [Letter]

I watched the press conference with Gov. Larry Hogan on March 25, 2020, and when he stated that school closures would be extended until April 24, my thoughts immediately went out to the senior class of 2020.
The senior year is one that all seniors look forward to and when the coronavirus crisis dictated that schools must be closed, it brought “their” senior year to a screeching halt, putting many senior events like the prom in jeopardy.
While many may be grieving the profound loss of their senior year, the one thing this virus cannot take away is the countless friendships and bonds with classmates, teachers and administrators that these seniors have experienced along their educational journey. They can take comfort in knowing that they will always have that treasure chest filled to the top with precious memories that they can cherish forever.
They will graduate and be receiving their diplomas in the not too distant future. Some will further their education by attending colleges/universities; some will pursue the trades and crafts; some will enlist in the military services; and the list goes on and on.
They entered Havre de Grace High School in 2016 and were introduced to the Havre de Grace Motto, “Enter to Learn; Leave to Serve." As they leave to serve and pursue other ventures, I encourage them to follow these guiding principles:
- Lead by example.
- Take a “can-do” approach to everything you do.
- Be professional and engage with a cooperative spirit in all interactions with others.
- When you have to encourage others to rethink their strategy on a topic, do so with honesty, integrity and goodwill.
Bottom line: Strive to be the very best in whatever path you choose to follow. I am confident that these seniors will be successful and our future is in great hands. Keep in mind, this fine group of men and women are battle tested. They were born around the timeframe of 9/11, an historic event. And as they approach the tail end of their senior year, they have had to address the challenges of another historic event, the coronavirus crisis so if there is any group that can prevail through all of this; it is this senior class. I wish all seniors nothing but the best in all future endeavors and never forget your roots in Havre de Grace. We are all so proud of you.
Havre de Grace Strong — Grace on Top.
DAVE GLENN
Havre de Grace
The writer is president of the Havre de Grace City Council.