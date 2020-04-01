David Glenn: A tribute to the senior class of 2020 [Letter]

Bottom line: Strive to be the very best in whatever path you choose to follow. I am confident that these seniors will be successful and our future is in great hands. Keep in mind, this fine group of men and women are battle tested. They were born around the timeframe of 9/11, an historic event. And as they approach the tail end of their senior year, they have had to address the challenges of another historic event, the coronavirus crisis so if there is any group that can prevail through all of this; it is this senior class. I wish all seniors nothing but the best in all future endeavors and never forget your roots in Havre de Grace. We are all so proud of you.