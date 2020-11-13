Vitriol of parents unwarranted regarding Harford schools' return to virtual learning | READER COMMENTARY

In order to take proper precautions for in-person learning, schools would need to have more resources (human, technological, spatial, material and more). Resources are limited, and to have in-person learning when class sizes are already hovering around 30 in a classroom designed for 25 makes social distancing impossible. If students were to be spread out to multiple rooms, we would need more school buildings and teachers to spread out with them. How many positions has HCPS cut in recent years?