Letter: Harford needs to help people with immune suppressing conditions get COVID-19 vaccine | READER COMMENTARY

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, The Aegis published the following article, “In-person schools return set for fall.” The article states, “Teachers from all 33 public elementary schools were able to get vaccinated at county health department clinics in late January... .” The article also states a total of 1,600 educators are expected to be vaccinated during the Friday clinics over the next month.
I urge Dr. David Bishai of the Harford County Health Department and our county community leaders to consider another sizable “at-risk” population in Harford County. These are the citizens in treatment for immune suppressing conditions such as cancer, lung or kidney disease. This group of people is more vulnerable to COVID-19 than healthy employees functioning in a work environment which follows CDC guidelines. Currently, the vaccine registration form on the Harford County website does not provide a place for the applicant to identify a serious health condition. This is the case with other applications in the state of Maryland.
Again, I urge Dr. Bishai, the Upper Chesapeake Hospital, and Harford County leadership to advocate for these vulnerable citizens in Harford County.
ELLEN DAEL
Bel Air