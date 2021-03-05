Letter: Harford needs to help people with immune suppressing conditions get COVID-19 vaccine | READER COMMENTARY

I urge Dr. David Bishai of the Harford County Health Department and our county community leaders to consider another sizable “at-risk” population in Harford County. These are the citizens in treatment for immune suppressing conditions such as cancer, lung or kidney disease. This group of people is more vulnerable to COVID-19 than healthy employees functioning in a work environment which follows CDC guidelines. Currently, the vaccine registration form on the Harford County website does not provide a place for the applicant to identify a serious health condition. This is the case with other applications in the state of Maryland.