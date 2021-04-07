U.S. Rep. Andy Harris needs to stop sowing discord | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris: Believer in the Big Lie.
Not working to improve the immigration system, he uses scare tactics about two murders in Maryland with probable ties to MS-13.
Does Andy Harris support weapon background checks? How many murders in Maryland could have been prevented with better background checks?
Immigrants taking jobs from U.S. citizens? Ask the Maryland seafood industry, ask the business in Ocean City if they can hire enough U.S. citizens to work the seasonal jobs they provide.
Who put Melania Trump’s parents in front of the line ahead of those who are waiting years for legal entry?
Andy Harris, instead of telling us what is wrong, publish how you have sponsored and supported bills to improve these issues.
Stop being a sower of discord. Instead, share your courage with others.
DAVID COOPER
Fallston