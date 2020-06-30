No justification for Havre de Grace police killing bear | READER COMMENTARY

Black bear fear people; this is common knowledge. Dogs illegally walking the promenade are far more of a threat.
Why did Havre de Grace Police attempt to contact the Department of Natural Resources a second time when they said “no one was working that day?” The time it took me to contact them from finding the number on my iPad was less than two minutes. And the person answering said they are available 24/7. “They may have shot it a second time but I believe it was actually just one shot,” is also untrue as people in the area heard two distinct shots.
The police should have followed DNR’s advice after reaching them on the second attempt to: “not panic, shoot or approach it” and “allow the bear to leave the area on it’s own if possible.”
DON COLBURN
Havre de Grace