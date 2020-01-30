This local government has grown too big for a town with the population of approximately 13,800 people.
Why is it necessary to have so many parks in our small town? There are eight parks in Havre de Grace. The city taxpayers must pay a lot of employees to maintain them which includes tree trimming and the flower beds which were just added in Tydings Park.
At Tydings Park, a ramp was put in to go from the top of the park to the yacht basin below. There were four steps in the walkway which could have been modified for the handicap, but instead of doing so a complete new ramp was constructed with a retainer wall and was faced with stone. This was an extremely expensive project!
This small town is not Disney World.
Why is there a sprinkler system in Tydings Park?
Why is there music needed in downtown?
Why is a fish sculpture needed at Lighthouse Point?
These projects are extremely costly to our taxpayers. When our streets are patched they should be patched properly the first time. The streets should no longer have bumps and holes needing to be re-patched again. Reinventing the wheel on these types of projects is time consuming and costly to residential taxpayers.
Let’s get all of the vacant boarded up residential properties renovated. It takes continuous persistence pursuing out-of-town landlords.
Last time we had a special election and the citizens of Havre de Grace voted to increase the salaries of the Mayor and Council, the citizens voted by 17 votes to increase their salaries. I certainly thought a 25% or 50% salary increase would have been sufficient however the salary increase for the mayor was more than 100%. Then the mayor decided to pay the Chief of Staff a salary of $85,000 to run the city.
That is ludicrous! This is not fair to the residential taxpayers of Havre de Grace.
This town has exceeded over $25 million in water and sewer hook up fees in the past 25 years. Where’s the money?
A lot of this spending did not happen in this administration. The past administration hired a lot of people in all departments, with high salaries. Thank goodness there have been a lot of new homes added to our city which have been annexed over the past 25 years.
If Aberdeen wants water then let them pay for the line. They have money in their coffers ($2.5 million). Then Aberdeen can pay us for their water usage.
The Havre de Grace Mayor and City Council negotiated for a long time with Lyle Sheldon, CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospital and associates to strike a deal with the City. They even purchased 30 acres of land with no avail.
I certainly feel something could have been resolved instead of losing them to Aberdeen but it’s over now and someone needs to do a lot of thinking of what to do next with the hospital, and surrounding properties which were houses torn down and off the tax base and used for parking for the hospital and land and also with the 30 acres on the hill at Route 155 and I-95.
Let’s cut costs — not borrow $15 million!
Review, regroup and reconsider spending millions of residential taxpayers’ money!
Vote “No” on Feb. 4.
CECIL F. HILL SR. AND KATHRYN S. HILL
Havre de Grace