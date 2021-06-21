Letter: Shame that extension of Ma & Pa Trail cost Irwin’s Choice residents natural buffer of trees

I think most people enjoy the Ma and Pa Trail and are pleased that we have this wonderful resource in Harford County. However, some things just don’t square. Did the county really need to extend the trail (with a parking lot) through this dense residential area of Bel Air with lots of vehicle traffic? Did so many mature trees need to be cut down? Why not leave at least a natural buffer of trees between the trail and the condo complex? This natural buffer of trees would have provided privacy for both the condo residents as well as the people using the trail.