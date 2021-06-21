Letter: Shame that extension of Ma & Pa Trail cost Irwin’s Choice residents natural buffer of trees

What a shame the county chose to cut down so many mature trees that borders the Irwin’s Choice Condominium complex at North Avenue and Running Creek Way in north Bel Air.
For so many years, these trees were an attractive natural buffer that stood between the condos and the professional buildings on the opposite side. We enjoyed seeing the change of seasons as the trees bloomed in the spring, gave welcome shade in the summer, and changed into beautiful colors in the fall. A home for wild animals and birds. Now they are gone. Sacrificed at the altar of development.
I think most people enjoy the Ma and Pa Trail and are pleased that we have this wonderful resource in Harford County. However, some things just don’t square. Did the county really need to extend the trail (with a parking lot) through this dense residential area of Bel Air with lots of vehicle traffic? Did so many mature trees need to be cut down? Why not leave at least a natural buffer of trees between the trail and the condo complex? This natural buffer of trees would have provided privacy for both the condo residents as well as the people using the trail.
The trail could still have been wide enough through that area and many trees could have been preserved. The privacy and natural beauty of these trees was a big factor when long-time Irwin’s Choice residents purchased here. This project just seems so illogical. Was this just a really bad decision, or is there something more surreptitious to this?
JOHN CAMPO
Bel Air