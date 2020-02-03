Last November, at Christ Our King Presbyterian Church in Bel Air, over 350 people spent a Saturday morning filling 1,200 boxes of food for Thanksgiving. As a result, 350 families in Harford County received a frozen turkey and food for Thanksgiving dinner, plus food for additional meals.
Through a joint effort with Knox Presbyterian Church and Grace Presbyterian Church, food was also distributed to an additional 800 families in Baltimore City.
Fifty Maryland National Guard families throughout the State of Maryland were also served.
The 1,200 turkeys and boxes of non-perishable food supplied by Christ Our King Presbyterian Church were made possible by the generosity of church members, friends and many local businesses and organizations.
We wish to thank the following members of the Harford County and Baltimore area business community for their in-kind and financial donations: Amanda’s Florist; Angles Hair Team; Bel Air Medical Associates; Bethel Presbyterian Church; Briightview Avondell; Cargill, Inc.; Chesapeake Financial Solutions; Christ Our King Co-op Preschool; Churchville Lions Club; Dermatology & Dermatologic Services; Fallston Presbyterian Church and Pre-Kindergarten; Franklinville Presbyterian Church; Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church; Gore, Inc.; Grace Memorial Episcopal Church; The Greek Village; Grove Presbyterian Church; Hart Heritage of Forest Hill; Highland Presbyterian Church; Iglesia de Dios; Jones Junction; Lorien-Bel Air Nursing and Rehabilitation Services; MaGerks Pub & Grill; McComas Funeral Home P.A.; McCormick & Co. Inc.; Penske Trucks; Presbyterian Women of First Presbyterian Church, Bel Air; Presbytery of Baltimore; Red Brick Station; Redner’s Markets, Inc.; Re/Max American Dream; Rutherford and Rutherford, DDS; Scouts BSA, Pack 313:, Union Chapel United Methodist Church; Women of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church; Wegeler & Winter CPA; Wegman’s Markets, and Weis Markets.
Plans have begun for Thanksgiving 2020. For more information on how to get involved, contact Christ Our King Presbyterian Church at 410-838-4698 or donna@christourking.net.
MARLENE BUTLER
Bel Air