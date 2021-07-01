Darlington Independence Day celebration a rousing success after a year hiatus | READER COMMENTARY

We also thank the numerous community volunteers who stepped forward to help. This includes the parade master of ceremonies, Jim Bruce; Bob and Bryan Kelly for providing and delivering the judges’ review stand; Jeff King for providing and operating the review stand sound system; Jane Howe for promoting the event and along with husband Rick, coordinating with Harford County Parks & Recreation; Courtney Miller for cutting and clearing the field grass adjacent to the park; and our parade judges Bill Maurits and Darlington Elementary School PTA members Jennifer Walters and Jennifer Walker.