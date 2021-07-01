Darlington Independence Day celebration a rousing success after a year hiatus | READER COMMENTARY

After a year hiatus, the Darlington Lions Club hosted the annual Darlington Independence Day celebration. The crowd was eager and excitement was high, as evidenced by the number of parade entrants increasing by 25% over the last parade.
Despite dwindling membership, the Darlington Lions continue to live up to its motto of “We Serve.” And while the Lions Club puts in hundreds of hours planning, setting up, executing and cleaning up, we could not put on the event without financial support and volunteer help.
On the financial front, we thank the Harford County Administration for sponsoring the fireworks display and APG Federal Credit Union for sponsoring the post-parade entertainment. We also thank the 46 local residents, businesses and organizations that made a contribution to help cover other event costs.
A big thank you is extended to Jerry Scarborough, the parade coordinator, who orchestrated a wonderful parade and generously donated the Hall’s Honey Pots for use along the parade route.
We also thank the numerous community volunteers who stepped forward to help. This includes the parade master of ceremonies, Jim Bruce; Bob and Bryan Kelly for providing and delivering the judges’ review stand; Jeff King for providing and operating the review stand sound system; Jane Howe for promoting the event and along with husband Rick, coordinating with Harford County Parks & Recreation; Courtney Miller for cutting and clearing the field grass adjacent to the park; and our parade judges Bill Maurits and Darlington Elementary School PTA members Jennifer Walters and Jennifer Walker.
A special thank you to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Darlington Volunteer Fire Company for their support with traffic control. And last, but certainly not least, thank you to Travis Rebar, Claudia Bruce, Mackenzie Ellis, Sara Grace McCannon and Josh Merkel, a group of service-minded young adults who handled registration and provided parade entry info to the review stand.
We hope everyone enjoyed the parade and fireworks and that community members will consider joining our Lions Club to help ensure we have the manpower to continue carrying on this cherished Darlington tradition.
LARRY BURTON
The author is the event organizers for the Darlington Lions Independence Day Committee.