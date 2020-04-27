Current Harford school leadership shouldn’t be criticized for circumstances beyond its control [Letter]

On April 16, Charles Dierbach wrote perhaps the most ill-informed criticism of our schools that I have ever had the displeasure to read. It is clear that Mr. Dierbach has little understanding of sound education policy or pedagogy. His complaints reduce complex decisions necessary to successful accomplish the daunting task of delivering quality digital instruction to 38,000-plus students to simplistic and stilted statistics.
By first ensuring all children in HCPS were fed and by assessing connectivity of all students, Dr. Bulson demonstrated the leadership which Harford County Public Schools has been lacking for a very long time. Every educator knows Maslow Hierarchy of Needs. Children who go hungry can’t learn.
By thoughtfully assessing the needs of every single child in our county, HCPS took care to ensure that every child was able to receive instruction from their teacher. By providing profession development and clear guidelines to teachers, Dr. Bulson ensured that consistent, quality instruction was provided to every student. Even now, this process continues; prioritizing meeting the needs of our students and staff with compassion and empathy.
This is no time to crucify HCPS leadership for circumstances beyond their control. Previous administration left HCPS, without the capacity to easily transition to distance learning. Decades of poor funding left HCPS without the infrastructure to efficiently support distance learning. Insufficient guidance from MSDE surrounding school calendar, graduation standards, timelines and transition requirements left every school district in the state reeling. In two short weeks, Dr. Bulson led our school system out of this wilderness. Is everything perfect, No. Can we all have confidence in our public schools and our Superintendent for the first time in decades? Yes.
RYAN BURBEY
Aberdeen
The writer is a HCPS teacher and former president of the Harford County Education Association.