Current Harford school leadership shouldn’t be criticized for circumstances beyond its control [Letter]

This is no time to crucify HCPS leadership for circumstances beyond their control. Previous administration left HCPS, without the capacity to easily transition to distance learning. Decades of poor funding left HCPS without the infrastructure to efficiently support distance learning. Insufficient guidance from MSDE surrounding school calendar, graduation standards, timelines and transition requirements left every school district in the state reeling. In two short weeks, Dr. Bulson led our school system out of this wilderness. Is everything perfect, No. Can we all have confidence in our public schools and our Superintendent for the first time in decades? Yes.