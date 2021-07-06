Letters: Thanks for making the return of Bel Air’s July 4 celebrations a success | READER COMMENTARY

The Bel Air July 4th Parade shows the greater Bel Air area to be a patriotic, fun and accessible family-oriented community. Many people do not realize that the Bel Air July 4th Parade, as part of the overall Independence Day celebrations in Bel Air, is funded and run by an independent not-for-profit organization, the Bel Air Independence Day Committee, Inc., which has a vision of what the parade should be, and tries, to the best of its ability, to bring this vision to reality. The Committee relies on the contributions of individuals, businesses and municipalities — contributions of time, effort, and funds. We interact with Town government and law enforcement, and with the Department of Public Works. The Committee also takes into account the needs of the Town itself, and the sheer practicality and logistics inherent in mounting such an event.