Bel Air is indeed a wonderful, family-friendly place, and something like this just brings us all together in a very unusual way. The idea of holding a Christmas celebration in Bel Air is supported by Town of Bel Air Commissioners Mayor Amy Chmielewski, Chairperson of the Town of Bel Air Board, and her fellow Commissioners Patrick T. Richards, Kevin M. Bianca, Erin S. Hughes and Donna L. Kahoe. I also must thank the Town of Bel Air Administration, led by Town Manager L. Jesse Bane, for its support, and especially Bel Air Director of Economic Development Trish Heidenreich and her staff. Thanks also goes to Town of Bel Air Director of Public Works Stephen Kline and his hard-working crew, most especially Freddy Murillo. I also need to thank the hard-working members of the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, led by Executive Director Chris Pineda and Director of Development Jennifer Falcone. Finally, as always, nothing good in Bel Air can ever happen without the unflinching support and assistance of the Town of Bel Air Police Department, and especially Police Chief Charles Moore and Deputy Chief Richard Peschek.