Letter: Thanks to everyone who helped put on Bel Air July 4 parade

As I’ve said over the years — and I have been the Bel Air July 4th Parade Chairman for 27 consecutive parades, now, and a member of the Bel Air Independence Day Committee since 1988 — we here in Bel Air are very much “in the Parade Business,” come what may. Heat? Wind? Rain? So what? Either because of climate change or for some other reason, we’ve had rain either in the staging time or during the actual July 4 parade four out of past five years, and eight of the last 10 years. This year saw a veritable torrent, followed by drizzle for about an hour — but once the rain stopped, it stayed dry, and the weather actually became rather pleasant for the parade and the fireworks.