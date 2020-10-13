Harford schools made missteps in demoting black administrators and missed opportunities to correct error | COMMENTARY

The HCPS’ historical reluctance to integrate our schools continues to influence decision-makers. There remains an established practice of using subjective, and, perhaps, racially biased rationale to weed out educators and administrators of African-American descent. While the 2019-2020 budget had its challenges, giving complete autonomy to principals to dismiss or downgrade highly qualified assistant principals without considering their qualifications, contradicts HCPS’ publicly expressed desire to diversify schools. Furthermore, failure to review their performance evaluations, to consider the promise of their school leadership, or to contemplate their inherent value as a reflection of the community is and was an insult to HCPS students, parents, and to the community as a whole. A growing number of parents see assistant principals as administrators who contribute to the fair implementation of disciplinary policies and relevant ideas in training teachers. The sentiment of these parents underscores an authentic approach to valuing the fullness of education.