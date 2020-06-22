Councilman: Thanks to Havre de Grace for Hilton memorial, honoring veterans [Letter]

In early May 2020, as the Chairman of the Board of the Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Fund, Inc., I signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Havre de Grace to erect a monument in honor of Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton, Harford County’s only Medal of Honor Recipient.
The Board of the Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Fund, Inc. would like to thank Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin, City Council President David Glenn, and all the members of the Havre de Grace City Council for allowing the monument to be erected in Tydings Park next to the War Memorial.
I would also like to thank the citizens of Havre de Grace for always doing an amazing job in honoring and showing appreciation to our veterans and their service to our country.
On May 25, I was blessed to attend the Annual Memorial Day Celebration in Havre de Grace, to remember and honor our veterans who gave their lives for our freedom. I was very pleased to see that the City of Havre de Grace continued to maintain this tradition. The turnout was very good, despite COVID-19.
In appreciation,
CURTIS L. BEULAH
Abingdon
The author is a Harford County Councilman, representing District F.