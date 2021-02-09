Letter: Harford school board needs to do more to return students to class full-time | READER COMMENTARY

To the Harford County Board of Education, I write to you as a parent of two children (10th grade and senior) enrolled at Patterson Mill High School.
The purpose of this letter is to express my deep dissatisfaction with the current HCPS return-to-school plan, and implore you to do all you can to return students to full-time in-person learning as quickly as possible.
The current return-to-school plan needs to change to clearly focus on a full-time (all days) return to in-person learning as quickly as possible. Without that clearly stated goal, or mission statement, any plan will understandably fail to achieve it. I note that after almost a year’s worth of time to plan for this return, the current plan without that stated goal, fails to achieve it. And it fails miserably — it does not even sketch a possible path to full-time return to in-person learning. I will pause to ask the rhetorical question — how can you possibly expect to get there (full-time in-person learning), when you don’t even identify it as the goal?
Please take this personally, as if your own children attend HCPS. I take it personally for my two children who do attend. Please do all you can to push through, what seems to be, unfounded resistance to this goal of full-time in-person learning. State Superintendent Karen Salmon backs this goal, and provides you the tools to cut through resistance to it. This Feb. 3 Aegis newspaper cites her as emphasizing the key words in the latest (return to school) guidance from the state as “to the extent possible.” It further cites her as saying “It’s been my frustration that sometimes, we’ve had various entities use those metrics to keep our schools closed, rather than to get them open, which is what they were intended to do.” This is her direction and tool to you, as board members and an important part of the Maryland Public School System, to make this happen, to return students to full-time in-person learning as quickly as possible.
Again, I implore you — please listen to me as a parent, listen to Superintendent Salmon, and do all you can to return students to full-time in-person learning as quickly as possible.
WILLIAM BETTIN
Bel Air