Letter: Harford school board needs to do more to return students to class full-time | READER COMMENTARY

Please take this personally, as if your own children attend HCPS. I take it personally for my two children who do attend. Please do all you can to push through, what seems to be, unfounded resistance to this goal of full-time in-person learning. State Superintendent Karen Salmon backs this goal, and provides you the tools to cut through resistance to it. This Feb. 3 Aegis newspaper cites her as emphasizing the key words in the latest (return to school) guidance from the state as “to the extent possible.” It further cites her as saying “It’s been my frustration that sometimes, we’ve had various entities use those metrics to keep our schools closed, rather than to get them open, which is what they were intended to do.” This is her direction and tool to you, as board members and an important part of the Maryland Public School System, to make this happen, to return students to full-time in-person learning as quickly as possible.