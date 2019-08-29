Letter: Sen. Cardin must invest in local governments to tackle opioid epidemic

Sen. Ben Cardin recently visited Harford County’s new Crisis Center and noted he wants to make sure “local governments have the resources and discretion to do what’s right.” As luck would have it, he has an opportunity to ensure this happens! The proposed CARE Act (H.R. 2569) would authorize $100 billion over 10 years to combat the opioid epidemic and provide flexibility for local governments to decide the best ways to allocate funds. With that funding, we can decide at the local level the best ways to treat and prevent fatal overdoses.