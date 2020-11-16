Abingdon could be left for more empty warehouses and 200 fewer acres of trees | READER COMMENTARY

Next all of the road plans must be submitted to the county for approval. The county engineers and the developer’s engineers will go back and forth, and these plans could get approved. Then a Harford County Public Works agreement must be executed, and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration access permit must be issued. Also, the public utilities have to be either operational or bonded for construction. A final plat must be recorded in the Harford County Land Records. After all of these conditions have been met, a building permit can be issued.