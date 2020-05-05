Thanks to Health Department staff and front line healthcare workers [Letter]

Dear Harford County Health Department staff and Front Line Heroes:
I wish to thank the staff of the Harford County Health Department for the work they do each day for the greater good of our community. They are literally behind the scenes heroes and they might not realize the impact they are having by keeping the Harford County Health Department services running for our clients in this most unusual of times. So I am expressing to them that their efforts are appreciated and will help the Health Department greatly as we move back to normal operations, whenever that may be.
I have watched way too much of the news lately and it is truly heartbreaking. We are all trying to do our part with social distancing practices to literally stay out of the way of the front line workers. So while I’m thinking of the Health Department staff’s safety and well-being each day, my thoughts are also with the front line heroes who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. As a thank you to them, I express my heartfelt gratitude through poetry.
Beyond Essential – Heroes in the COVID-19 Battle
You have taken on the status
That has deemed you as essential
But this sly, deceitful enemy
Took you past your full potential.
It raised your current status
In the middle of this plight
To a pure and simple hero
As you’ve taken on this fight.
Spending countless hours
To aid the strangers in your midst
You take the greatest care of them
While your own life is at risk.
You lean on one another
And shed many tears of sorrow
For the many who are fragile
And will not make it til tomorrow.
You feel horror as you witness
Families bidding last farewell
Not in person, not in private
But through FaceTime on their cell.
Extraordinary measures
Are intuitive for you
But for those of us mere mortals
Your great service helps us through.
So please stay strong and healthy
As you soldier through your days
Accept your role as hero
Accept our gratitude and praise.
MARCY AUSTIN
Bel Air
The author is the deputy health officer at the Harford County Health Department.