Del. Lauren Arikan: People who suffer serious side effects from COVID vaccines have no recourses | COMMENTARY

There is a lack of responsibility occurring in our country and it’s coming from those drunk off of their obsession with forcing medical products into their neighbors and family, our teachers and nurses. They have not stopped for a moment to consider what is happening to the individuals who are consenting to these, as the Supreme Court stated, “unavoidably unsafe” products and are now suffering the consequences of a product rushed to market without long-term safety data. If the statistics coming from the state are to be believed, then only those adults who have chosen not to get the injection are currently dying from COVID-19. That was and is their decision to make, because in America individual liberty always trumps forced collectivism.