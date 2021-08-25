Del. Lauren Arikan: People who suffer serious side effects from COVID vaccines have no recourses | COMMENTARY

Last month, I took a call from a devastated Maryland mother whose healthy 26-year old daughter had been forced by her employer to get the COVID-19 injection or face termination. She got the shot and had a heart attack within a few days. The young woman survived, by the grace of God, but now has accrued $60,000 in medical expenses, in addition to lost income.
Her employer is completely absolved from liability. This summer, OSHA suspended the worker’s compensation law that holds employer’s accountable. Normally, those injured by vaccinations are able to sue in federal vaccine court for damages, as all manufacturers of vaccinations in the U.S. are shielded from liability. A local Maryland mother whose daughter was killed by the HPV vaccination fought for more than seven years to be compensated for the death of her only child. Finally, she prevailed. It’s an antiquated system that should be replaced with standard liability laws for the manufacturers, but for now it’s all we have.
Yet, victims of the COVID-19 vaccines are not even provided access to this torturous option to help them get the funds they need to cover their care. Pressure continues to mount from some to force citizens to mask and get vaccinated, despite new peer-reviewed evidence in The Lancet that shows vaccinated healthcare workers carried 251 times the viral load of the Delta variant in their bodies and that being vaccinated had no impact on the transmission of the virus.
There is a lack of responsibility occurring in our country and it’s coming from those drunk off of their obsession with forcing medical products into their neighbors and family, our teachers and nurses. They have not stopped for a moment to consider what is happening to the individuals who are consenting to these, as the Supreme Court stated, “unavoidably unsafe” products and are now suffering the consequences of a product rushed to market without long-term safety data. If the statistics coming from the state are to be believed, then only those adults who have chosen not to get the injection are currently dying from COVID-19. That was and is their decision to make, because in America individual liberty always trumps forced collectivism.
For those who continue to feel unsafe, you can get the vaccine, continue to stay home, socially distance and wear a facemask — make it an N95, anything less is nothing more than a security blanket — but you may not infringe on their rights of others, including their parental rights. At some point, we may need to accept that those living daily in crippling fear may need God more than they need that cloth facemask.
Lauren Arikan is a Republican representing District 7 in the Maryland House of Delegates.