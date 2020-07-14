Health clubs are taking precautions to make them safe for people to return | READER COMMENTARY

One could point to a recent published case where a Planet Fitness member in West Virginia tested positive for COVID-19 as a concern for virus spread in health clubs. However, clubs keep accurate records of member check-ins dates and times. Because of that, every person who was at a risk of exposure was contacted to test and/or quarantine. At this time, there have been no additional cases resulting from that incident. I am mentioning this case because this incident took place in a high-volume, low-cost model gym. These models are based on high-attendance in a smaller square-footage space — and still they were easily able to contact trace and help protect other members. By comparison, would a grocery store or home improvement store be able to offer this kind of tracking to protect customers who may have been exposed to an infected person?