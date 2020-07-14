Health clubs are taking precautions to make them safe for people to return | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing in response to the article published in the Baltimore Sun/Aegis on June 6, titled “Eyeing the Future of Group Exercise,” by Gretchen Reynolds of the New York Times. The article highlighted COVID infection spread in a group fitness class in South Korea. I wanted to respond to this from another perspective. Let me preface this by saying that I believe even one death due to COVID-19 is too many. I take the COVID-19 situation very personally and seriously, as I am considered high-risk as a cancer survivor. I also want to disclose that I am a health club owner.
The COVID case that was cited in the article you shared, had taken place during a Zumba instructor training where 22 instructors where in a drop-ceiling room approximately half the size of a racquetball court (about 600 square feet). None of the instructors were using a microphone and therefore projecting their voices loudly over music during a 4-hour training. Additionally, the training took place in February before most of the world was educated about COVID-19 or COVID-19 precautions. Eight out of the 22 instructors contracted COVID, which makes sense that in those conditions, would be more easily spread.
The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), the leading global community organization for the health and fitness industry, has compiled data from health and wellness clubs across the United States that have reopened. As of June 1, 2020, 36 states had 16,217 health clubs open with a total of 29,546,491 members and 695,198 employees. Out of those numbers, only three employees and one health club member have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, there has been no evidence that health clubs that implement safe protocols and practice social distancing have increased spread or transmission of the virus.
One could point to a recent published case where a Planet Fitness member in West Virginia tested positive for COVID-19 as a concern for virus spread in health clubs. However, clubs keep accurate records of member check-ins dates and times. Because of that, every person who was at a risk of exposure was contacted to test and/or quarantine. At this time, there have been no additional cases resulting from that incident. I am mentioning this case because this incident took place in a high-volume, low-cost model gym. These models are based on high-attendance in a smaller square-footage space — and still they were easily able to contact trace and help protect other members. By comparison, would a grocery store or home improvement store be able to offer this kind of tracking to protect customers who may have been exposed to an infected person?
One of the best ways to fight any virus or infection is to have a strong immune system, which can be accomplished through proper nutrition, adequate sleep, stress management and exercise.
Those who have experienced severe complications from COVID-19 are those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity — all of which can be helped or even eliminated with proper nutrition and exercise.
Many people have become more sedentary and have gained body mass or weight during self-quarantine. According to the National Institutes of Health, risk factors for weight gain during self-quarantine are “inadequate sleep, snacking after dinner, lack of dietary restraint, eating in response to stress, and reduced physical activity” — all things that are completely opposite of what is necessary to stay healthy. Health and wellness clubs, especially those with large square footage, hospital-grade cleaning measures, air filtration systems, and safe distancing practices are safe … and essential for community health and well-being.
I understand that many people may still feel uneasy in visiting health clubs, and I certainly understand that. But it is important for people to know that health clubs can be a safe place to improve your health. I encourage everyone to use common sense and do their due diligence. Ask your health clubs what precautions they have taken. Ask about things like cleaning protocols, distancing guidelines, air filtration, and whether they are screening employees or customers.
My hope is that The Baltimore Sun/Aegis will consider examining what local health clubs actually look like today, and more carefully evaluate articles about cases in other countries that incite fear of exercise and do not reveal all the facts. It is also my hope that people really take the time to focus on building their healthy immune systems — whether it’s outdoors, in their own home, or at their health club.
Exercise is medicine!
KATHY RAWLINGS
Bel Air
The writer and her family are owners of The Arena Club in Bel Air.