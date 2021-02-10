Letter: The Arc of Northern Chesapeake Region is hiring people to work with people of differing abilities | READER COMMENTARY

That expansion of services is exactly why I felt inclined to write this letter. For as long as I’ve worked in the nonprofit field, funding has been the number one issue to expansion. But now, even though we can expect to see additional funding thanks to Gov. Hogan, we’re facing an entirely different crisis: hiring for our direct care positions. These are the trained team members who work 1:1 or in small groups of people with differing abilities who help them live happy, fulfilled, and independent lives.