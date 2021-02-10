Letter: The Arc of Northern Chesapeake Region is hiring people to work with people of differing abilities | READER COMMENTARY

Tuesday, Feb. 9, was Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day at the Legislature, a time for all advocates to rally in support of those in our communities with disabilities — or, as many chapters of The Arc across the United States refer to as “differing abilities.” This year, rather than gathering in-person in Annapolis, we came together virtually to address the needs of thousands of our friends, neighbors, co-workers and the like.
Gov. Larry Hogan already has a significant understanding of the increasing needs of people with differing abilities. We are grateful that he provided significant additional funding for people with developmental disabilities, which grants us the potential to expand our services.
That expansion of services is exactly why I felt inclined to write this letter. For as long as I’ve worked in the nonprofit field, funding has been the number one issue to expansion. But now, even though we can expect to see additional funding thanks to Gov. Hogan, we’re facing an entirely different crisis: hiring for our direct care positions. These are the trained team members who work 1:1 or in small groups of people with differing abilities who help them live happy, fulfilled, and independent lives.
At a time when many Americans find themselves out of work, I aim to present an opportunity for not just a job, but a meaningful career. The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region is hiring and we’d love to tell you more.
SHAWN KROS
The author is the chief executive officer of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Harford and Cecil counties.