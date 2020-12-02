Letter: Virtual learning programs benefit clients with The Arc NCR | READER COMMENTARY

My name is Richard Curtis. I am 80 years old, and I have been with The Arc NCR longer than I can remember. By now you’ve probably heard about online learning in schools, but did you know we are also learning online through The Arc’s Virtual Supports program?
My favorite thing about online learning is getting to do things that I would not get to do normally, like visit zoos, castles, and even other planets. We cook tacos and bake cookies. When we play games like Jeopardy, we are on teams and sometimes I win. I learn about safety and self-advocacy. I’ve also participated in mock interviews.
Online classes have been very pleasant, and I have enjoyed them a lot. My teacher for online classes is Dylan Rogers. He is a very likeable and fun person. I learn something new every day thanks to Dylan.
Virtual Supports have helped me do normal things I like to do, like talking to my friends, that I cannot do because of COVID-19. It also helps me do things I never thought I could do.
I think it would surprise people to know how more well-suited virtual supports is for certain people, like me.
I would highly recommend the program to anyone I know.
RICHARD CURTIS
Aberdeen
This letter was submitted on behalf of Mr. Curtis by Jesse Herlihy, Community Living Coach for The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region. The Arc NCR helps people with differing abilities to live and work in the community by providing support services and advocacy to adults, children and their families in Harford and Cecil counties.