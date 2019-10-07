I could not believe my eyes when I saw the picture of Scout Leader Ken Collins showing Scout troops the results of a chemistry experiment during a demonstration. (“Scouts explore at STEM event,” The Aegis, Oct. 2.)
The picture shows the Scouts (all but one) wearing protective eyewear, gloves and coasts. What I find most disturbing in the picture was the fact that the Scout leader showing the demonstration had no safety equipment on. What a poor example of teaching safety concerns during a chemistry experiment. As young adolescents like to duplicate what they see, they run the risk of "over doing it" and set themselves up for serious accidents.
I've lived my life with the motto, "don't give opportunity a chance, but take a chance at every opportunity." Accidents do happen, that's why they call them accidents but safety is no accident.
I just hope and pray that our young and most vulnerable adolescents will leave the “experiments” with the experts.
I'm not sorry to say that Ken Collins set the example of poor judgment during a demonstration. Perhaps counselor Ken Collins needs a little counseling himself in safety concerns.
JAY ALLEN
Abingdon