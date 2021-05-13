Letter: Spare Marywood neighborhood near Red Pump Elementary from yet another round of redistricting | READER COMMENTARY

I understand the need to redistrict to alleviate pressures, but Guiding Principle 5 of the redistricting committee states that the committee will “maintain neighborhood schools.” Sending kids who live in Marywood to Forest Lakes does not do that. Our neighborhood has two entrances, both on Red Pump Road. Our neighborhood school is Red Pump Elementary! There are several other standalone neighborhoods, further away from RPES, that do not border along Red Pump Elementary School that could be potentially be moved to a different school to alleviate overcrowding. We ask that you please consider those instead.