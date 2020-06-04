Abingdon Business Park is a bad deal for Harford taxpayers, county’s water quality goals [Letter]

Approving this project flies in the face of Harford County’s stated water quality and land use goals and will result in higher taxes and a lower quality of life for citizens. In fact, the only beneficiaries of this project are the developers. We would hope that our elected officials would work to purchase this valuable property rather than develop it. It is ludicrous to contend that planting an equivalent area of saplings in another location will mitigate the loss of this forest and wetlands.