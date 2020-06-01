Aberdeen trash collection changes would put costs to homeowners [Letter]

It has recently come to our attention that the City of Aberdeen is considering major changes to its trash collection services. At the May 26 City Council meeting, the Aberdeen Director of Public Works discussed four options listed below. The director recommended the council adopt option 1, that the city no longer provide trash collection services and the residents procure their own waste haulers.
1. Residents procure private contracts with waste haulers.
2. Aberdeen City contracts out all waste management services.
3. Aberdeen City makes some changes to its current system (eliminates yard waste pick-up, grows to five zones with additional staff and trucks).
4. Aberdeen City grows its current waste management services with much larger staff and vehicle increases.
No decisions have been made to date. The Director of DPW was directed to include cost estimates for all of the options and report back in June. The implementation of these changes would take place by July 1, 2021. Note: Options 2-4 would incur additional costs to the City of Aberdeen. Option 1 would put all costs on individual homeowners.
Briefing and back-up materials are available on the aberdeenmd.gov website in the agenda packet for May 26. Additional background materials are available at the same site for April 13, 2020. Videos of the City Council proceedings are also available.
If you are concerned about these changes and their effect on Aberdeen’s health and welfare, please become informed and contact your mayor and city council members.
PEGGY DYMOND and ANNE DULIK
Aberdeen