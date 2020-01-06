The Chesapeake Cancer Alliance (CCA), the volunteer fund-raising arm of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation (UCHF), held our 14th annual Festival of Trees event on Thanksgiving weekend at the Rekord Armory in Bel Air. We wish to thank the many CCA volunteers, donors, sponsors and UCHF team members for their tremendous support in making this event another success by raising over $50,000 for Cancer LifeNet at the Kaufman Cancer Center. It truly takes so many in our community to make this a success each year.
In particular, we want to thank our Presenting Sponsors The Harford Mutual Insurance Company, Rosedale Federal Savings and Loan Company, Bottcher America Corporation, Freedom Federal Credit Union, The Ries Financial Group at Stifel, MaGerk’s Pub and Grill, Jones Junction and Looney’s Pub and Grill. Our sincere appreciation is extended to Jarrettsville Nursery for their generous donation of live wreaths and to Lee Tessier Real Estate for their donation of their truck to move and store our materials. And thanks to the many individuals who donated and decorated a record number of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses. Also, we want to thank our Santas, Bob Malloy and Kevin Foss, Mrs. Claus and their elves. We also must thank Tom Kunkel of American Pro2 Marketing for his many years of thoughtful, dedicated support as the event manager.
CCA’s mission is to raise funds in support of programs and services provided to local cancer patients and their loved ones through Cancer LifeNet at the Kaufman Cancer Center. For more information on CCA and Cancer LifeNet at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, visit uchfoundation.org.
With sincere gratitude,
SANDY AND DAVE GUZEWICH and CAROL MALLON
The authors of the co-chairs of the 14th annual CCA Festival of Trees.