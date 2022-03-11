Kathy Szeliga: State has a $4.6 billion budget surplus; send it back to taxpayers | COMMENTARY

Thanks to federal stimulus funding and prudent fiscal management of Maryland’s budget by Gov. Larry Hogan, the state has an unprecedented $4.6 billion budget surplus and a projected $1.9 billion surplus each year for the next five years.
This is an enormous amount of cash at legislators’ disposal, and every special interest group is lined up in Annapolis with some idea of what to do with that money. The federal government has printed some of that money and taxpayers and consumers have overpaid or been overcharged for the remainder.
The best thing to do is send it back to the people who paid for that huge surplus - taxpayers.
In an election year gimmick, the liberal leadership in Annapolis has proposed a package of tax relief bills to exempt specific products from the sales tax including diapers, baby supplies, oral care products, diabetic supplies, and some medical equipment such as thermometers and blood pressure cuffs. You may need to check your blood pressure after you figure out this progressive tax package will not provide much tax relief for the majority of Marylanders. We have a $4.6 billion surplus and yet the package of tax cuts will not even deliver $100 million in relief to Marylanders. That is the definition of a gimmick.
Middle class families with school-age children would see less than $4 a year in savings under this tax package. Right now, these families are dealing with the highest inflation rate in 40 years, energy prices are 27% higher than they were a year ago, and we are getting pummeled at the gas pump.
I have asked the governor to send every taxpayer in Maryland a refund on the taxes they have overpaid. A check for $500, or even $1,000 would cost between $1.6 billion and $3.2 billion, less than half of the Maryland surplus. I trust taxpayers to spend that surplus much more than I trust the government.
Republicans in Annapolis, including myself, have a bill to stop the gas tax increase scheduled to go up in July. Everyone is feeling the pinch at the gas pump. While the current situation in Ukraine has fueled the situation, gas prices had been increasing at a pretty steady pace prior to this international crisis. Gas prices reached a historic high in March. It’s costing over $80 for a tank of gas! We should all be outraged, especially when just two years ago gas was at $2.15 a gallon and about a year ago America was energy independent. Marylanders need and deserve a break in their gas taxes now more than ever.
Other tax relief measures I am sponsoring include: Governor Hogan’s retirement tax relief to eliminate income tax on the first $55,000 for retirees; reducing state income tax rates; a sales tax cut for paint and other consumer items, as well as an exemption from paying Maryland income tax for our active-duty military personnel during the time they are deployed.
When we are looking at a $4.6 billion surplus, Maryland legislators should not waste an opportunity to help taxpayers by pretending that a $1 tax savings on toothbrushes and toothpaste are significant. Let’s give Marylanders real and meaningful tax breaks, whether it is at the gas pump or income tax relief. Better yet, let’s send every Maryland taxpayer a check and let them decide how to spend or save it in the way that will benefit their family the most. No more election-year gimmicks; it’s time to show Marylanders the beef and deliver real tax breaks.
Del. Kathy Szeliga is a District 7 Republican representing Baltimore & Harford counties.