Kathy Szeliga: State has a $4.6 billion budget surplus; send it back to taxpayers | COMMENTARY

Republicans in Annapolis, including myself, have a bill to stop the gas tax increase scheduled to go up in July. Everyone is feeling the pinch at the gas pump. While the current situation in Ukraine has fueled the situation, gas prices had been increasing at a pretty steady pace prior to this international crisis. Gas prices reached a historic high in March. It’s costing over $80 for a tank of gas! We should all be outraged, especially when just two years ago gas was at $2.15 a gallon and about a year ago America was energy independent. Marylanders need and deserve a break in their gas taxes now more than ever.