Joseph Cassilly: My statements about 1981 double-murder case remain true | COMMENTARY

In the statement that Huffington gave to deputies, he admitted to being with Kanaras at the victims’ motor home around 3 a.m. and that he was with Kanaras until late that morning. Huffington said he went to Pimilico Racetrack that afternoon and lost about $500. Deputies found that on that same day, Huffington paid his rent of $285 and when he was arrested, he had $200 on him. This money added up exactly to the $980 dollars he had stolen from the people he had murdered.