Rep: Andy Harris: Biden amnesty agenda drives record illegal border crossings, endangers Maryland | COMMENTARY

The second bill passed March 18, the American Dream and Promise Act, would confer a special pathway to citizenship to “Dreamers,” those undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. before their 19th birthday. The bill would also make eligible for legal status those convicted of some crimes and gang members, as well as create a taxpayer-funded grant program to help these undocumented immigrants navigate the application process. These bills would reward those who broke the law, put them in front of the line ahead of those who are waiting years for legal entry, undercut the legal labor force, and fail to address the root causes of migration — thereby encouraging more to come along for the ride in the future.