Harford County needs to finish the job at Joppatown’s Copenhaver Park | READER COMMENTARY

Two years in the making only to have a community enhancement project cancelled without notice. That is what has happened to a trail safety project requested just over two years ago by the Joppatowne Lions Club to improve a county park trail in Joppatowne.
A nature trail included within the boundaries of Copenhaver Park in Joppatowne is split by a heavily used county road that lacks a safe crossing from one trailhead to the other. In April of 2018, a request was submitted to the Highways Department of Harford County requesting a crosswalk and relevant signage to facilitate safe pedestrian crossing over Trimble Road, which bisects the park trail.
After two years of delays, assurances, reassurances and the completion of a portion of the project, a concrete landing pad on the park side of the trail this past March, an inquiry to the Highways Department produced a response that the project was cancelled due to the failure on the part of Parks and Recreation to complete a requirement tasked to them; a task never communicated to any member of the Lions club.
An attempt via email communication to clarify with the Highways Department along with an offer to assist in facilitating the completion of the project if feasible was ignored. A follow-up attempt was subsequently ignored, as was an escalation to the office of the county’s Chief of Administration.
It would appear that the Harford County taxpayers have funded a partially completed, now abandoned effort, and the citizens who use the park trail system short-changed on their safety. The message to Harford County’s Highways and Parks and Recreation departments, if you commit to a project, finish the job.
LYLE GARITTY
Joppatowne