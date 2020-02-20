Sen. Jennings: Violence in Baltimore continues to fall on deaf ears [Commentary]

You may be wondering why a Senator that represents Baltimore and Harford counties is so impassioned about fighting crime in Baltimore City. The truth is, every Marylander has a stake in making Baltimore a better, safer place to live, work and visit. Not only have taxpayers pumped over $6 billion of local aid into Baltimore in the past five years alone, those of us who don’t actually live there still feel the ill effects of its turmoil. The entire State of Maryland had a 7.1% increase in homicides in 2019 compared to the previous year, the most noticeable increase occurring in neighboring Baltimore County — which is part of my district.