Del. Szeliga: Public safety should not be politicized [Commentary]

Take the case of 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz in Prince George’s County less than one year ago. She witnessed an assault and stepped in to stop it. When those involved worried she could tell the police, she was brutally murdered; forced to strip, beaten with a baseball bat, slashed with a machete, her dead body left in a tunnel. Two of her three killers were jailed a year prior on a robbery case and instead of cooperating with the ICE detainer, corrections officials released them back into the community. They are MS-13 gang members, had previously committed crimes elsewhere in the USA and had been deported.