The other issue that seems to be uppermost in the minds of the citizens of Cecil and Harford counties is crime and its prevention. According to the House Minority leader, Nic Kipke, “Maryland is in the midst of a violent crime crisis.” To try to combat this crisis, we in the House Republican Caucus have proposed a legislative package of bills that is nothing but all-inclusive. I support this legislation which focuses on increasing the amount of time violent and repeat violent criminals spend in jail and making the theft of a firearm a felony.