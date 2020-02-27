Del. Lisanti: Making it easier to communicate during intense 90-day legislative session [Commentary]

I know that with our busy lives it can be difficult to reach out and make your opinions on legislation or issues that you are facing in the community known. In order to provide the public with 24/7 access to information and assistance I am excited to announce the launch of my new website MaryAnnLisanti.com. It’s your one-stop, go-to resource to access help and information or give your opinions on issues facing the Maryland General Assembly. It’s easy to use if you need constituent assistance, details about my annual scholarship, and so much more. Check it out for updates on the latest happenings from our district and Annapolis.