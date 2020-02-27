Del. Lisanti: Making it easier to communicate during intense 90-day legislative session [Commentary]

Greetings from Annapolis: While it appears that spring may be in the air, our work here is intense, filled with committee hearings and hours of testimony on many important issues facing the people of Maryland.
As you may know, I am a member of the House Ways and Means Committee so most of this session my duties encompass tackling taxes, education and the future of the Preakness Stakes. I also am a member of the Elections and Early Education sub-committees, the Vice Chairman of the State Sustainable Growth Commission and one of two House Members of the State Cyber Security Council.
On the Ways and Means committee, the Kirwan Commission report and eventual House Bill known as the Blue Print for Maryland’s Future is the most controversial piece of legislation, along with dozens of taxation bills to fund this generational change to Maryland’s education system.
As the daughter of an elementary school principal, I am profoundly aware of a few basic concepts: the need for early intervention, classroom level flexibility and accountability for results. The structure exists in the proposed education blueprint, but the funding formula has a long way to go. We must strike a balance. I prefer working with industry to build our economy and create good-paying jobs as opposed to taxing our existing services. Taxation policy is complex. I will continue to fight for your pocketbook and our children’s future. Together we can build a strong education system in Maryland without breaking the bank.
My focus during the 90-day session is not only on my committee it is to you the people I represent in Harford County. As your voice in Annapolis, I am sponsoring bills such as the Made in Maryland bill which will help promote products that are made from ingredients grown locally, Connor’s Courage which will create guidelines for schools to be able to administer medical cannabis to certain students who are medical cannabis patients in Maryland, an electric trolley system for the City of Havre de Grace, the Military Income Tax bill which will exempt military retirement taxes for our retired armed forces living in Maryland and several local funding initiatives.
As for the rest of my legislative agenda; it is focused on a few these key areas, business, economic development, veterans’ retirement taxation, healthcare access, cyber security, transportation, law enforcement benefits, and local bond bills and initiatives.
I know that with our busy lives it can be difficult to reach out and make your opinions on legislation or issues that you are facing in the community known. In order to provide the public with 24/7 access to information and assistance I am excited to announce the launch of my new website MaryAnnLisanti.com. It’s your one-stop, go-to resource to access help and information or give your opinions on issues facing the Maryland General Assembly. It’s easy to use if you need constituent assistance, details about my annual scholarship, and so much more. Check it out for updates on the latest happenings from our district and Annapolis.
During the 90-day legislative session bills move quickly and the House of Delegates will review more than 3,000 pieces of legislation. My website now includes a form where you can tell me what you think about legislation before the House of Delegates. I strive to represent your best interests and assist when problems arise.
I’ve made it easier than ever for us to communicate with simple online forms that can be submitted electronically or printed and mailed to my office. With more efficient systems in place, you can now stay informed, speak your mind, ask for help, apply for college scholarships, and schedule meetings with me, schedule a visit, all through MaryAnnLisanti.com.
I look forward to hearing from you and providing the best service possible.
Mary Ann Lisanti is a Democrat in the Maryland House of Delegates representing District 34A.