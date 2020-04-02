Del. Johnson: With session cut short, an eye toward legislation for 2021 to improve life for Marylanders [Commentary]

Through all of this, we have been thrown a curve ball that no one could have foreseen, the coronavirus. The saying that “we are all in this together” could never be truer than now. We are working together with the Governor to make sure that everything that can be done for the safety of Marylanders is being done. I am committed to continue working together to save as many lives as possible and to make sure people and businesses are given the assistance necessary to make it through this global epidemic and I look forward to seeing our citizen’s lives return to normal.