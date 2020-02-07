The crime reduction has also been assisted by the adoption of a collaborative approach. An excellent example of this is the approach to lowering drug abuse. The sheriff’s office begins by educating the young. Deputies are sent into schools to talk to elementary school children about the importance of what law enforcement does, and how the children can avoid falling into criminality as they grow up. Additionally, officers place signs around the county, raising awareness about drug abuse. The dealers are heavily pursued and penalized when caught. The recent initiative from the Sheriff was the H.O.P.E. trailer, which is a mobile trailer that is designed to look like the inside of a bedroom of a drug user. The purpose of this trailer is to teach adults about the signs of drug abuse, so that they can talk to their children or peers if they begin to notice signs.