Del. Arikan: Legislative tyranny in the time of the coronavirus [Commentary]

I was further dismayed when on March 12, instead of suspending session, all of our staff was sent home, press and lobbyists were barred from entry, and citizens were also forbidden from entering the State House buildings. According to Attorney General Brian Frosh’s website, “Maryland’s Open Meetings Act is a statute that requires many State and local public bodies to hold their meetings in public, to give public adequate notice of meetings, and to allow the public to inspect meetings minutes… the Act’s goals are to increase the public’s faith in government.”