Dear voters of Aberdeen:
Why am I running for mayor? Why am I running now? Both are great questions. I’m running because I believe. I believe that I am the best choice for Aberdeen and I believe the time is now. I believe that I should be mayor. I believe that I have made a difference and that I have more differences to make. I have a heart for the city and its residents. I am fair, honest and effective. For the past 20 years, I have served the community in various capacities to include Harford Family House, Harford Homeless Shelter and Aberdeen Board of Appeals. I have served as councilman since November 2015. I’ve lived in Aberdeen for almost 40 years now. I’ve raised my family here and have lived not just as a resident but also as someone who has been and is still actively involved. My early involvement includes establishment of Word of Faith Outreach Ministries, a multi-facet ministry for the people and about the people that included health and wellness, active and consistent involvement in the city, school giveaways, homeless and much more.
I’m running because Aberdeen is not simply a place where I live. It’s a place where me and my wife Carol, who I’ve been married to for 31 years, have invested our time and our talents. My wife Carol is very active in the community and also supports me in my endeavors. She serves in various capacities and has been called upon to consult on numerous occasions. When asked about me seeking to be the Mayor of Aberdeen, she doesn’t view it as a challenge. She sees me as one who is extremely passionate and seeks to serve. She sees me as a committed leader and doesn’t see being the Mayor’s wife as a challenge. We are both active and understand the various roles in and of service. She describes me as hardworking and diligent. One who invests in others and who has integrity and great vision. One who is a part of the community and is not afraid to go out into the community. I must say that my wife Carol does as well. As a champion and supporter of local businesses, we have worked with and continue to work with assorted groups of people. I have successfully worked across party lines and a goal is to ensure our city progresses and is a premium place to live. Aberdeen is meant to thrive.
A wise person once said “A city that lacks vision is a city that’s dying. An effective mayor is instrumental in establishing that vision and leads the community, not just the council in achieving that vision.” As a man of service, I see and know that as Mayor of Aberdeen that job/that position is one that has vision and I look to make Aberdeen the best it can be. That best includes economic development, smart growth and public safety. It includes the future and consists of belief. I believe and I trust that you believe too. I believe in family. I am a husband, a father, a grandfather, a community activist, a friend and more. I want you to know and believe that your vote counts and your community matters. You need and must have a city government that work for you, with you and stands beside you. Not just in good times; yet, at all times. Know and believe that I, Melvin Taylor will do that. Believe it! Vote – Melvin Taylor for Mayor!
MELVIN TAYLOR
Aberdeen
The Aberdeen municipal election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.