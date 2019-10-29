I’m running because Aberdeen is not simply a place where I live. It’s a place where me and my wife Carol, who I’ve been married to for 31 years, have invested our time and our talents. My wife Carol is very active in the community and also supports me in my endeavors. She serves in various capacities and has been called upon to consult on numerous occasions. When asked about me seeking to be the Mayor of Aberdeen, she doesn’t view it as a challenge. She sees me as one who is extremely passionate and seeks to serve. She sees me as a committed leader and doesn’t see being the Mayor’s wife as a challenge. We are both active and understand the various roles in and of service. She describes me as hardworking and diligent. One who invests in others and who has integrity and great vision. One who is a part of the community and is not afraid to go out into the community. I must say that my wife Carol does as well. As a champion and supporter of local businesses, we have worked with and continue to work with assorted groups of people. I have successfully worked across party lines and a goal is to ensure our city progresses and is a premium place to live. Aberdeen is meant to thrive.