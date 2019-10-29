Whether you call it historical perspective, maturity or legislative experience, I am the only candidate that can bring that historical element to the table. i remember the drought of the ’50s with no water in the homes from the Ma & Pa Trail to Vale Road. The downtown fire, had it not been for our well-trained volunteers, could have burned three times the area it did. Then, Main Street when it died because of the new mall. Mayor Burdette has us on firm footing again.