I’m writing to ask for your vote in the election to be held Nov. 5, at the Aberdeen Activity Center, formerly known as the Aberdeen Senior Center, right next to Aberdeen City Hall.
Four short years ago, the voters of Aberdeen elected me to serve as the Mayor of Aberdeen.
Much has changed in Aberdeen, and I’m proud to stand on our achievements as I ask for your support. I’m writing because Aberdeen is bustling and bubbling with more activity than I can ever recall — and I want to keep fighting for you.
I view my job as Mayor as taking every problem in Aberdeen and making it my problem. I have and will continue to work for the citizens of Aberdeen. I will not and have never passed the buck on any Aberdeen problem.
Aberdeen folks have called me about many different kinds of problems: bullying in schools, state highway problems, issues at the Maryland Vehicle Administration, and veterans having trouble dealing with the federal bureaucracies. These have all drawn my attention and my energy, because I view my job as an advocate for all of our Aberdeen people.
The future of Aberdeen is bright. Since I was elected on Nov. 9, 2015, there have been lots of successes.
Just to highlight a few of which I am most proud:
We worked together to get the Aberdeen Post Office ramp built. Since the late 1990s, the Post Office has needed a ramp. We worked together, held a protest at the Post Office, and convinced USPS to do the right thing. The new ramp is beautiful.
We eliminated the troublesome trash sticker program and replaced it with city-supplied trash cans. The old stickers were a common headache, and now the trash pickup is easier, more streamlined for the city, and included in our property taxes.
We have gradually reduced the property tax rate over the past four years, even as we funded school resource police officers in Aberdeen Middle School, Aberdeen High School, and our elementary schools to keep our kids safe.
We have outfitted each one of our Aberdeen cops with body cameras to keep them and the public accountable for their actions. This helps strengthen police-citizen relationships and makes everybody safer.
We have welcomed many new businesses to Aberdeen, including Horizon Movie Theater, Chaps, Starbucks, Planet Fitness, Smoothie King and Prost German Restaurant. For the first time in a long time, investors are finding Aberdeen to be the most welcoming place to do business in Harford County. And the word is spreading.
We’re finally finishing the extension of Middelton Road, between 22 and Beards Hill Road. This project had been planned for more than 50 years, and from my first days in office, I committed to getting it completed. On Oct. 3, we will cut the ribbon on the finished road.
We eliminated city-supplied credit cards for elected officials. On day one, I ensured there were no credit cards for elected officials. I also returned the mayor’s brand-new, city-owned personal vehicle. I donate all of the roughly $15,000 mayor’s salary, so that I don’t rely on the money and sell out for elected office in the process.
We established quarterly Keep Aberdeen Beautiful events. Aberdeen residents have volunteered their time to pick up trash all over our city and inspire others to do the same.
We started the Aberdeen Farmer’s Market, which has grown by leaps and bounds.
Even with all these successes, there’s so much more to do! I’m asking you to support my re-election so we can keep working on the following important projects.
Aberdeen deserves a county-funded activity center so our kids, families, and seniors have indoor and outdoor recreation space. I have been working hard to ensure the county keeps its commitment to our community, but the final decision to fund this project won’t occur until 2021. I want to lead the city toward this goal.
The new $80 million University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center that is planned next to the Aberdeen Target will provide a local emergency room, and in the future, will become the center of northeastern Maryland’s healthcare.
The City of Aberdeen has agreed to work on buying water from the City of Havre de Grace to save on the cost of water, but we continue to wrestle with the county government. I think this can be transformational for Aberdeen, but there is much work to do.
I would be honored to have your support and your vote on Nov. 5.
If you would like to volunteer to host a coffee or tea with your neighbors, or if you would like a yard sign, please go to my website at patrickmcgrady.com, or call or text me any time on my cell phone at 410-357-1234.
If I can count on your vote, will you go to our website, or call, or text me at 410-357-1234 to let me know?
PATRICK McGRADY
Aberdeen
The Aberdeen municipal election is Nov. 5.