Shortly after the election, I heard that we were auctioning off some police cars that were replaced with new ones. I attended the auction to see how it works. I was surprised to see only a very few people there and it seemed like the bidders were working together. I was looking for a solution as cars were being sold for $2,000. The following month, I was attending a meeting in Ocean City that is an annual event. While there, I met a man that was trying to get people to use their website to sell government products. I told our administrator about it and gave him the name and contact information. We joined them for all of the property that we want to sell. It is working out so well that it has saved our town many thousands of dollars the last few years.