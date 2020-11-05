Editorial: Offer experiences on how rising costs of prescription drugs affect you | COMMENTARY

Larry Zarzecki, a Stevensville resident who has testified before legislative committees about his struggles to afford prescription medication to treat a neurological condition, also encouraged Harford residents to tell their stories by telling his Monday. He pays about $3,000 a month for 10 medications, and said he has already withdrawn $7,000 from his IRA so far this year to help with prescription drug costs, and he noted he will have to pay taxes on those withdrawals next year.