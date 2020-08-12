Help wanted: Election judges and learning center assistants needed in Harford County this fall | COMMENTARY

Looking for a job? The Board of Elections and Harford County Public Schools may both have a position for you.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused unemployment to skyrocket. In Maryland, the unemployment rate for July was 10.2% —lower than its peak in April, but still almost 7 percentage points higher than in February, prior to the pandemic. However, it has created some new, albeit temporary, employment opportunities.
Maryland is moving forward with plans to open voting centers, where anyone in the county can cast a ballot, instead of numerous polling places by precinct. Although there will be fewer places for in-person voting, there is still a significant need for election judges across the state.
A little over a week ago, local boards of election were short more than 14,000 judges statewide who had dropped out due to concerns over COVID-19. In Harford County, about 400 judges had opted out of November’s election. It doesn’t need to fill all those positions, but would welcome any help to get voters through polls efficiently and safely.
To be an election judge, you must be a registered voter in the state of Maryland; speak, read and write English; be 16 years old; be physically able to work continuously from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; be available to set up the night prior to Election Day; be able to assist in lifting 30 pounds, and have your own transportation for all days worked as well as any training sessions.
You can’t be a candidate, a campaign manager for a candidate, or a treasurer for a candidate or political committee, or engage in any partisan or political activity while on duty in a polling place.
Election judges are paid $200 a day and compensated $75 for training, Harford election officials told us. You can learn more and apply at harfordvotes.info.
Harford schools are also looking for staff to man Learning Support Centers, where groups of students will meet at school buildings to receive virtual instruction through the first semester at least. School officials estimated more than 600 assistants would be needed to operate the centers, although some will come from support staff already employed by HCPS.
One does not need a background in teaching to be an assistant — just a high school diploma is necessary — although people who are interested in pursuing a career in the education arena would be ideal candidates for the positions, officials said. The job requires a full day of work when class is in session.
“We’re looking for individuals with customer service experience, those with a passion for working with students. Those are the kind of skill sets we’re looking for at this moment,” Jean Mantegna, the assistant superintendent for human resources, told us.
The pay would be $13 per hour for applicants without a degree and $14 per hour with a degree. Applications and more information are available online at hcps.org.
Both jobs are going to be important ones this fall. If you’re a healthy individual who feels comfortable interacting – albeit in a socially distanced way – with voters or students, and you have some time to spare this fall, we implore you to take a closer look at these opportunities.