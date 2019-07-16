Editorial: Take summer heat seriously, avoid heat-related illnesses

If you do begin to suffer from heat exhaustion — symptoms include weakness or confusion, heavy swearing, nausea, muscle cramps and pale or cold skin — get out of the heat and into a cool place, lie down and elevate your legs to get blood flowing to your heart and remove any tight or extra clothing. Take a cool bath or apply cool towels to your skin and sip water or a sports drink. Call 911 if symptoms don’t improve or if the person has a fever of 102 after 30 minutes.