Editorial: Clock is ticking for Maryland to get its election details out to the public | COMMENTARY

Moreover, Hogan has insisted that ballots not be mailed directly to voters, rather an application for a mail-in ballot be sent, which much be returned requesting the actual mail-in ballot. Those applications, by the way, have not yet been sent to voters. In his letter to the state board Monday, Hogan re-emphasized the the need to “expeditiously” mail those applications. (If you don’t want to wait, you can apply for a mail-in ballot online by visiting the Maryland Board of Elections website.)