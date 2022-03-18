Del. Susan McComas: Thirteen legislative bills that I have championed | COMMENTARY

This has been the Year of 13. My office began this legislative year with 13 bills addressing a far-ranging set of issues.

Most significant in impact are the bills addressing the safety, well-being and lives of children. HB 1246 allows transparency about the injury or death of children in the custody. The purpose of the bill is to make the Department of Social Service more accountable for the care, protection and safety of the children under its control. If the child is harmed while the department is monitoring the child’s care, then the bill requires public disclosure – age, sex, and circumstances of the harm. This information is only made public after the State’s Attorney is able to review the case and removes any information that compromises the prosecution of the harmed child.

HB1169 seeks to assure that health care providers have course offerings available to them in the form of online continuing education on the identification and reporting of abused and neglected children.

HB1155 sought to establish certain rights for foster parents, kinship parents, pre-adoptive parents and caregivers who provided care for a child for older than 13 months. The most significant of these proposed rights was to allow their intervention in a court case regarding child abuse or neglect, or termination of parental rights of the child in question. This expansion of court presence for these caregivers was meant to provide the court with valuable insights into the child’s life and current mental and emotional state.

HB1155 was never heard as it was withdrawn from consideration prior to its hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on the advice of my policy analysis team.

HB1214 seeks to protect children who are victimized by sexual predators and traffickers by requiring caretakers, health care facilities and their providers, teachers and certain others to report suspected incidents of sexual crimes. Similarly, HB1167 seeks to prevent coerced abortions performed on women who are being leveraged, threatened or demeaned by parents, partners, friends or employers to get an abortion they don’t really want.

HB1168 puts in Maryland statute the factors that state judges consider in contested child custody cases. Over the years, the Maryland Courts have seen a significant increase of litigants that represent themselves due to a lack of financial resources.

HB 1164 and HB1177 deal with the expansion of current statute to enable licensed certified clinical social workers to testify as an expert witness in certain situations, and within Workers’ Compensation Commission hearings in situations where mental health issues are concerned.

HB1173 sought to establish criminal code and commensurate punishment for organized retail theft. It, too, met a quick demise as it was also withdrawn before being introduced and heard in the Judiciary Committee on the advice of my policy team.

HB1168, an amended version of the Coercive Control bill heard in years past, provides a more well-defined meaning of coercive control in the peace and protective order statutes.

HB1176 and HB1170 address the needs of those seeking to prevent sickle cell disease through information, counseling and testing through a confidential registry with the aid of proposed Health Care Fair Testing to be followed up with counseling. These two bills show some promise as legislative officials, interested special interest groups, and medical experts plan on meeting virtually to work out the fine points in the bill.

Perhaps the most upbeat and positive of all bills in this legislative session is HB1166, proposing a new state song, “Come Home to Maryland,” written by one of our own, Harford County resident and lifelong Marylander David Hooper, brother of the late Sen. Bob Hooper. The listener merely has to sit back and take in the story the song skillfully tells and the pictures it artfully paints of our great state of Maryland to understand why it is the perfect choice for the state song.

It has been a long journey this session wading through abortion bills, gun and cannabis bills. Maryland is a battleground of two diametrically opposed factions. My best advice: Contact your senators, delegates and other elected officials. Make your opinions known. Participate in the process.

Don’t forget to email my aide at susan.mccomas@house.state.md.us to get the 2022 Scholarship Application and related checklist of instructions.

Susan McComas is a Republican state delegate representing District 34B.