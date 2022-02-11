MaryAnn Lisanti: Harford delegate trying to displace COVID anxiety with action | COMMENTARY

Like most of you, the impact of COVID-19 on our lives has given me time to reflect and prioritize. Ending frustration and fatigue is my central focus. We will replace anxiety with positive action.
It’s time to put the troubles of the past in our rearview mirror and chart a renewed course of prosperity. We must set aside our differences and work to repair our lives, schools, and community spirit. We must commit to doing better. We must be resolved and resilient.
The complexity of issues facing your state government requires leaders to listen to their constituents, work across the aisle and build consensus. I have demonstrated these skills as a public servant, city manager, county council member, and state delegate. At this crucial time in our history, I have decided to file my candidacy for the state Senate.
My legislative focus is on the economy, education, and public safety. I will be fighting hard to ensure you are safe, your burdens are lifted, and you have a say in your life and your child’s education. To start, I will support legislation that provides tax relief for hard-working Maryland families. Many have shouldered the public burden for too long without due consideration.
For the 2022 session, I have written bills to address specific problems such as helping restaurants recover, veteran families keep their homes, and student-access career training.
HB 667 eliminates the six-month waiting period for restaurants with a beer and wine license to upgrade to include liquor. The bill helps start-up, existing, and expanding restaurants. It is a tool for economic development and will encourage a diversity of food options to locate in Harford County.
HB 617 provides equal access to property tax credits for the surviving spouse of a fallen service member. Several years ago, I helped pass a law that gives the county and municipal governments the authority to extend a property tax credit to disabled veterans. Surviving spouses of fallen service members are not eligible for the tax credit. My bill fixes this gross oversight.
HB 792 creates a career credential Jump Start Program for high school students by allowing them to enroll in non-credit courses that provide a skill, trade, or license. The program will implement career readiness goals with existing Kirwan law funding.
The next two bills address removing a state health officer and increasing access to hearing aids.
HB 668 - The health officer is a state employee assigned to a county to manage public health under the supervision of a county’s legislative body. Authority to terminate is left to the state health secretary upon local request. This bill establishes a process through which a county’s Senate and House delegation may vote to support or oppose the removal of the state employee before the action is finalized. This legislation is an opportunity for engagement and community input, and it should not be construed to require or prohibit the removal of the health officer.
HB 612 expands the scope of duties within the state Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to include determining the number of deaf and hard of hearing individuals in the state and facilitating opportunities for affordable hearing aids.
The last series of legislation seeks to increase public access to schools and create public accountability.
HB 793 designates a school system community ombudsman to provide parents, caregivers, and community members a single point of contact when they have questions or concerns with school matters so they may be active partners in their children’s education.
HB 42 removes the primary barrier to creating a new municipal government. We have 157 municipal governments in Maryland, but it is nearly impossible to create a new one. Currently, a petition from 100% of registered voters seeking to create a municipality may be ignored. This bill requires a county government to approve or deny a petition request once a threshold of 40% of the registered voters is reached.
Finally, I want to fix the E-ZPass system. Although I passed a bill several years ago to protect consumers, that law has expired causing the sudden increase in fines. It’s time to correct this system once and for all.
I love receiving input and am here to help you if I can, so please drop me a line at DelegateMaryann@gmail.com or call me at 410–808-6118. Also, ask about our scholarship program.
I look forward to leading you to a brighter future.
MaryAnn Lisanti is Republican delegate representing District 34A.