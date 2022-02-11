MaryAnn Lisanti: Harford delegate trying to displace COVID anxiety with action | COMMENTARY

HB 668 - The health officer is a state employee assigned to a county to manage public health under the supervision of a county’s legislative body. Authority to terminate is left to the state health secretary upon local request. This bill establishes a process through which a county’s Senate and House delegation may vote to support or oppose the removal of the state employee before the action is finalized. This legislation is an opportunity for engagement and community input, and it should not be construed to require or prohibit the removal of the health officer.